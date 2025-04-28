Pakistan violates ceasefire yet again along LoC in Kupwara and Poonch, Indian Army responds appropriately As per the information, the incident occurred on the intervening night of April 27 and 28. However, Indian troops responded promptly to counter the aggression.

Srinagar:

In yet another incident of ceasefire violation, Pakistani Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control (LoC), targeting areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir. As per the information, the incident occurred on the intervening night of April 27 and 28. However, Indian Army responded promptly to counter the aggression.

This was the fourth consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC and came amid heightened tension between New Delhi and Islamabad following last week's terror attack in Pahalgam. "During the night of April 27-28, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts. Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively," a defence spokesperson said.

According to officials, as many as 537 Pakistani nationals, including nine diplomats and officials, left India through the Attari-Wagah border point in four days beginning April 24 as the exit deadline for the 12 categories of short-term visa holders of the neighbouring nation ended Sunday (April 27). Meanwhile, a total of 850 Indians, including 14 diplomats and officials, have returned from Pakistan through the international border crossing located in Punjab in the last four days, they added.

Pahalgam terror attack

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and more than a dozen others injured in the Pahalgam terror attack which occurred on April 22. This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam. Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area.

