Farooq Abdullah on Pahalgam strike: ‘Nation wants such action to be taken so that these attacks never happen’ Farooq Abdullah targeted Pakistan further and emphasised India's unity, rejecting the two-nation theory and asserting that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians are all one. He assured that India will give a befitting reply to those responsible for the attack.

Srinagar:

A week after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Chief Farooq Abdullah on Monday voiced strong condemnation of Pakistan, and stressed the need for action that prevents such attacks in the future, questioning the effectiveness of past measures. Speaking to the media, Farooq Abdullah mentioned his past advocacy for dialogue with Pakistan, highlighting the importance of understanding humanity's value. He criticised Pakistan's actions, stating that they have "murdered humanity" and should not expect India to compromise on its principles.

"I used to favour dialogue with Pakistan every time. How will we answer those who lost their loved ones? Are we doing justice? Not Balakot, today the nation wants such action to be taken so that these kinds of attacks never happen," Abdullah said.'

Targeting Pakistan further, the JKNC Chief emphasised India's unity, rejecting the two-nation theory and asserting that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians are all one. He assured that India will give a befitting reply to those responsible for the attack.

"We regret that our neighbour today also does not understand that it has murdered humanity. If they think that we will go with Pakistan by doing this, we should clear their misunderstanding. We did not go with them in 1947, so why will we go today? We threw the two-nation theory into the water at that time. Today, we are also not ready to accept the two-nation theory. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christian, we are all one. We will give a befitting reply to them," Farooq Abdullah said.

Earlier today, Farooq attended the special session in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly to address the Pahalgam attack.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be questioned on what "answer" is to be given to Pakistan in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved a resolution to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack and endorsed the diplomatic measures announced by the Union Government after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.

The attack in Pahalgam is one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken strong measures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.