'Surrender': Mother pleads on video call, but terrorist Amir refuses and opens fire on army | Watch

Srinagar:

In a major success for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed during a fierce gunfight in the Nader area of Tral, located in the Awantipora region of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The encounter broke out after security forces received credible intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area. A cordon-and-search operation was launched, and during the search, the hiding terrorists opened fire, triggering a retaliatory response from the security forces. The operation culminated in the elimination of all three militants.

Identities of the slain terrorists confirmed

The three killed terrorists have been identified as:

Asif Ahmed Sheikh – Resident of Moghama, Tral Amir Nazir Wani – Resident of Khasipora, Tral Yawar Ahmed Bhat – Resident of Lurau Jagir, Tral

All three were affiliated with the Pakistan-backed terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Dramatic video emerges of terrorist ignoring plea to surrender

A video has surfaced showing one of the slain terrorists, Amir Nazir Wani, speaking to his family via video call shortly before he was killed. In the emotionally charged screen recording, Amir's mother is seen pleading with him to surrender. "Beta, surrender kar do," she urges tearfully.

However, Amir reportedly refuses and is seen saying, "Let the army come forward, then I'll see," before continuing to fire at security forces. Sources in the security establishment have confirmed that the forces had given the terrorists an opportunity to surrender, but they chose to engage in a gun battle instead.

Forces acted on specific intelligence

Security officials revealed that the operation was based on concrete intelligence about the presence of militants in the Nader area. As the forces began combing the area, they came under sudden fire from the terrorists, leading to a protracted gunfight.

“In the exchange of fire, all three terrorists were neutralized. There were no casualties reported among the security personnel,” a senior police officer said.

Significance of the operation

The encounter marks a significant blow to the Jaish-e-Mohammed network in south Kashmir. Tral, often seen as a former hotbed of militancy, has been the focus of multiple anti-terror operations in recent years.

Officials are continuing to monitor the region closely and have reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and thwarting any attempts to revive terrorist activity in the Valley.