J-K: Search operation launched to track down terrorists after gunshots heard near Srinagar Two rounds of gunshots were heard from a distance as security forces were carrying out searches in the forest area of Harwan near Srinagar.

Srinagar:

Security forces on Monday launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Harwan near Srinagar after information about the presence of terrorists, officials said. Gunshots were also reported from the upper reaches of the Dachigam forest range.

Security forces have established contact in the General Area Lidwas, a meadow in the Zabarwan forest range, approximately 12 kilometers on foot from Dara, deep within the mountainous terrain. The operation is currently underway.

Acting on intelligence inputs, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Mulnar area of Harwan, near Dachigam National Park, following reports of terrorist presence in the forested region.

During the search, two gunshots were reportedly heard from a distance. In response, reinforcements were rushed to the area, and the combing operation was intensified to track down any militants that may be present. Authorities are awaiting further updates as the operation progresses.

Also Read:

Also Read: