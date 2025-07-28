Chidambaram clarifies after his 'evidence' remark on Pahalgam draws flak from BJP: 'Misinformation' BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said there should be no ambiguity on the issues of national security but Congress always ‘protects’ India’s enemies. Reacting over the outrage, Chidambaram shared a post, alleging that his interview was partially quoted to spread misinformation.

New Delhi:

Senior Congress leaders and former Home Minister P Chidambaram’s remark on Pahalgam attack, during an interview with a media outlet, has sparked a massive row. Notably, Chidambaram had allegedly said that the terrorists involved in the April 22 attack could be ‘homegrown’ and there was no evidence that they came from Pakistan.

Irked over the Congress leader’s comment, the BJP said the former gave a ‘clean chit’ to Pakistan by his remark once again. BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said there should be no ambiguity on the issues of national security but Congress always ‘protects’ India’s enemies.

Malviya also posted a clip of Chidambaram’s interview, where he made the aforementioned remark, on his X account.

“P. Chidambaram, former UPA-era Home Minister and the original proponent of the infamous “Saffron Terror” theory, covers himself with glory yet again. ‘Have they (NIA) identified the terrorists or where they came from? For all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists. Why do you assume they came from Pakistan? There is no evidence of that.’ Once again, the Congress rushes to give a clean chit to Pakistan — this time after the Pahalgam terror attack. Why is it that every time our forces confront Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Congress leaders sound more like Islamabad’s defence lawyers than India’s opposition? When it comes to national security, there should be no ambiguity. But with the Congress, there never is — they always bend over backwards to protect the enemy,” he posted.

Chidambaram’s reaction over row

Reacting over the outrage, Chidambaram shared a post, alleging that his interview was partially quoted to spread misinformation.

“Trolls are of different kinds and use different tools to spread misinformation. The worst kind is a troll who suppresses the full recorded interview, takes two sentences, mutes some words, and paints the speaker in a black colour!,” he posted on X.

Operation Sindoor debate in Parliament

Lok Sabha is set to witness a fiery debate on Operation Sindoor, India’s military action against terror outfits in Pakistan and PoK. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will present the government’s side on the issue.

