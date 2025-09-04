Schools, colleges closed in Kashmir today due to flood-like situation, check when classes will reopen Kashmir school holiday: Due to adverse weather conditions and as a precautionary measure, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres across Kashmir on Thursday.

Srinagar:

Schools, colleges and all other educational institutions in Kashmir will remain closed for the second day on Thursday in view of the flood-like situation following heavy rainfall in the valley over the past two days. An official notification has been issued in this regard.

"In view of adverse weather conditions and as a precautionary measure, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres across Kashmir on Thursday, 4th of September, 2025," an official spokesperson.

When will classes reopen?

As of now, there is no update on when classes will reopen as there is no official notification on this. Students and parents need to contact their respective schools for latest updates.

Schools, colleges were closed on Wednesday

The educational institutions remained closed on Wednesday as well due to incessant rains which have posed a flood threat in the valley.

While the water level in Jhelum and its tributaries has started receding since Thursday morning, some areas in Anantnag, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts have been affected due to spillover of water at some places.

In the meantime, the Kashmir Valley was cut off from the rest of the country as all surface links, including the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, were closed for traffic on Thursday due to multiple landslides and the washing away of road patches due to rains.

3,500 vehicles stranded at various places

The closure of highways and other inter-regional roads since August 26 has resulted in over 3,500 vehicles getting stuck at various places from Kathua to Kashmir. The highway was partially reopened on Monday for facilitating the movement of some stranded vehicles.

“The Jammu-Srinagar highway, Mughal Road and Sinthan Road are closed for vehicular movement due to landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at several places,” a traffic police officer said.

Besides this, important highways, including the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway and the Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway, are shut for traffic in view of landslides and the washing away of portions of roads.

With the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, Mughal Road, Sinthan-Anantnag Road, Jammu-Poonch highway and Batote-Doda-Kishtwar highway, all surface connectivity to Kashmir Valley has been cut off, officials said.

Jammu-Srinagar road closed for vehicular movement

“Jammu-Srinagar is closed for vehicular movement from Jakhani in Udhampur towards Srinagar and vice versa due to the road being damaged at multiple places. No vehicular movement shall be allowed from Nagrota (Jammu) towards Reasi, Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Banihal, Srinagar and vice versa,” the traffic police advisory said.

(With inputs from PTI)