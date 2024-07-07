Soldier injured in terror attack on army camp in J-K's Rajouri, manhunt launched to trace attackers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Rajouri Army camp attack: A soldier was injured after terrorists opened fire on an army camp in a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday, officials said. The terrorists fired on a sentry post of the Territorial Army at village Galuthi in the Manjakote area around 4 am. The officials said that a soldier was injured in the attack and subsequently shifted to hospital.

Security forces launch manhunt

Initial reports indicate that terrorists attacked the army camp, which was thwarted by a vigilant sentry who retaliated, causing the militants to flee. The exchange of fire continued for 30 minutes between the two sides but the terrorists managed to escape into the nearby forest.

However, there has been no official word so far about the incident. The army and police have launched a manhunt to trace the attackers who are believed to have escaped via a thick forest area in the area. More details are awaited.

Four terrorists killed in Kulgam

On Saturday, at least four terrorists were killed and two soldiers died in separate encounters in the Kulgam district. The encounters took place in the Frisal Chinnigam and Modergam areas of the south Kashmir district.

They said contact with terrorists was established during a cordon and search operation in the Frisal Chinnigam area. In the exchange of fire there so far, four terrorists have been killed, the officials said, adding their bodies have been sighted.

Drone footage of the encounter site has shown four bodies lying there, but they could not be retrieved yet as firing was still going on, the officials said.

