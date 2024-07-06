Saturday, July 06, 2024
     
  5. Amarnath Yatra: Shivalinga melts prematurely due to excessive heat

Amarnath Yatra: Shivalinga melts prematurely due to excessive heat

The Amarnath Yatra began on June 29 from the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal — and will culminate on August 19.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Jammu
Updated on: July 06, 2024 11:16 IST
A sadhu poses while waiting to get registered for Amarnath
Image Source : PTI A sadhu poses while waiting to get registered for Amarnath Yatra at Ram mandir base camp, in Jammu

The Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended on both routes to the cave shrine on Saturday as a precautionary measure due to heavy rainfall, officials said. According to reports, due to increasing heat, the Shivalinga has melted prematurely even as the yatra is supposed to end in August. 

Intermittent heavy rainfall has been seen along the Baltal and Pahalgam routes since last night, they said. The decision to temporarily suspend the yatra was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, the officials added. More than 20,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine on Friday, taking the number of devotees who have had 'darshan' of the naturally formed ice lingam so far to over 1.50 lakh, officials here said.

The Amarnath Yatra began on June 29 from the twin tracks — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal — and will culminate on August 19. More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims offered prayers at the cave shrine last year.

