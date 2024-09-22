Rajnath Singh criticises opposition for Article 370 stance, hails post-revocation progress in Jammu & Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir for a poll campaign on Sunday (September 22), criticised the Congress-NC joint alliance and the Mehbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP) for their mention of restoring Article 370 of the Constitution in their manifesto.

Speaking at the rally, the Defence Minister questioned his opponents, remarking that the NC, Congress, and PDP are making a lot of noise about restoring Article 370 in the union territory. "But how will they do so, as the power over this matter lies with the Centre?" he asked.

He stated that true politics means being honest with the people, not misleading them for votes. "The BJP is clear in its stand—we will not allow the restoration of Article 370, come what may," the Defence Minister asserted.

Significantly, Singh speaking at the rally also pointed out the positive changes the region has seen since the revocation of Article 370. He stated that it led to the full implementation of the Constitution in letter and spirit in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The time is gone when there was no tricolor at Lal Chowk, the nerve center of Srinagar. Does anyone have the power now to stop someone from hoisting the national flag there?" Singh remarked.

"You have witnessed a drop in terror activities. Jammu and Kashmir is now known as the country's tourism capital rather than being infamous for terrorism," Singh added.

Moreover, the Defence Minister in his speech also criticized Pakistan, stating that it is feeling "pain in its belly" after seeing how democracy has flourished in the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370.

Additionally, he also addressed a purported statement by Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, claiming that Pakistan and the NC-Congress alliance are on the same page regarding the restoration of Article 370. "Who has given the neighboring country the authority to interfere in matters internal to India?" Singh asked.

Further attacking his opponents, Singh added, "I want to ask my friends in the NC, Congress, and PDP—are you fighting elections as proxies of Pakistan?"

Singh also said that people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are distressed and want to join India.

"They are witnessing the changes in Jammu and Kashmir and India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. They are considering joining India for their prosperity and no longer want to live with Pakistan," he said.

Moreover, Singh in his concluding address declared that "Modi's politics will not allow them to ruin Jammu and Kashmir anymore. Modi has a special place for Jammu and Kashmir in his heart."

Referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s words—"Insaniyat, Jamhooriyat, and Kashmiriyat"—Singh said this remains the BJP's focus, while political dynasties only want to grab power.

He added that Modi has provided justice to the deprived sections of society with the abrogation of Article 370 and that the country is on track to become the third-largest economy by 2027 and a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from PTI)

