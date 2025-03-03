Properties of three PoK-based terrorists attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch The terrorists are presently operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and the attachment of their properties was part of the efforts to tackle the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory.

Terrorists properties attached: In a significant action aimed at curbing terrorism and destroying its support structures, Poonch Police on Sunday attached a total of 14.8 Kanal land valued at over Rs 28 lakh, belonging to three terrorists in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, said an official. The four properties belonged to the three terrorists operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

As per the officials, the properties belong to Najab Din and Mohd Latif of the village Kirni and Mohd Bashir alias 'Tikka Khan' of Qasba had earlier fled across the border and were actively engaged in promoting terrorism, disturbing peace and threatening social harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

The officials said that these three terrorists had migrated to the Pakistan Occupied Territory (PoK) a few years ago. From there, these terrorists are actively engaged in spreading terrorism, disturbing peace and endangering social harmony in the Poonch district and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the action was taken in compliance with the court order in connection with a case registered at Police Station Poonch in 2022.

The attachment proceedings were carried out by a police team along with revenue officials, the official said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Poonch, Shafket Hussain, said the police remains steadfast in its resolve to root out terrorism and ensure peace and stability in the region.

