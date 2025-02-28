J-K: Heavy snowfall, rains lash several parts of valley, check list of roads, highways closed J-K weather: Officials said that between Ramsu and Qazigund heavy snow accumulation forced the administration to close the roads, while shooting stones, and mudslides between Nashri and the NAVYUG Tunnel, also contributed to the shutdown.

Jammu and Kashmir received heavy snowfall in several areas across the valley leading to the closure of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway- 44 and other roads in the Kumgam area after thick snow blanketed the region. The highway has been closed due to a landslide near Ramsu in Ramban district following heavy rain and snowfall in the valley.

A large number of vehicles, including trucks, passenger vehicles, and buses, have been halted at Jakhani in Udhampur.

Vehicular movement was affected as higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley, including the popular tourist spot Sonamarg were covered in thick snow.

Heavy rains lash parts of Jammu

In the meantime, incessant rainfall lashed parts of Jammu for the third day, officials said. A woman and her son were killed, and 12 people were rescued from swollen water bodies.

The high altitude areas also received moderate to heavy snowfall, prompting the closure of various roads, including the strategic 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, they said.

Officials said no fresh traffic was allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway owing to the accumulation of snow between Ramsoo and Qazigund, shooting of stones, landslides and mudslides at various places between Nashri and Banihal.

The traffic on the highway was suspended around 7 pm on Thursday, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, the officials said. The traffic on Batote-Doda road was also closed due to landslides at Ragi Nallah, while several other roads, including Bhaderwah-Chamba, Mughal road and Sinthan road also remained closed due to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches, the officials said.