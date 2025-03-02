Jammu and Kashmir: CM Omar Abdullah directs officials to ensure no power cuts during Sehri and Iftar in Ramzan Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed the electricity department to ensure no power cuts during Sehri and Iftar times throughout Ramzan, while also focusing on water supply, cleanliness, and security arrangements.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, has directed the electricity department to ensure that there are no power cuts during Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (meal to break the fast) times throughout the holy month of Ramzan. The Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the arrangements for the month of Ramzan, which began today.

The Chief Minister emphasised that people expect to face no inconvenience from their elected government during this sacred month. He assured that the government would take all necessary steps to ensure the smooth functioning of essential services during Ramzan.

“Since tomorrow marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, people rightfully expect that the government will take all the required measures to ensure they do not face any hardships,” Abdullah said.

In the meeting, Chief Minister Abdullah specifically addressed concerns regarding power cuts during the critical times of Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (meal to break the fast). He instructed the power department to avoid any cuts during these periods. He added that any necessary power outages should be scheduled during the day, with adequate planning, to avoid disruption at night. Maintenance work should also be carried out during the day to minimize disturbances.

Additionally, the Chief Minister directed officials to promptly address system-related issues, such as malfunctioning transformers, to prevent disruptions in the supply of drinking water. On the water supply front, Abdullah acknowledged that the recent snowfall and rainfall had improved the situation but stressed the importance of ensuring sufficient potable water supply to households.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the need for cleanliness around mosques and religious sites. He urged authorities to pay special attention to sanitation, traffic management, and security arrangements, particularly in and around religious places during the month of Ramadan.

"By the grace of Allah, the recent rainfalls have been beneficial in this regard," Abdullah remarked, reassuring the public that the government would continue to address these concerns in a timely and effective manner.