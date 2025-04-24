New visuals surface from Pahalgam terror attack: Terrorists made victims bow down before opening fire Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one from Nepal while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

New Delhi:

A horrifying new video has surfaced from the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, capturing the sheer brutality of the assault. The footage shows terrorists forcing tourists to kneel and bow their heads before opening fire. The gruesome visuals offer a chilling glimpse into the last moments of the victims, as screams and cries echoed in the background. The terrorists reportedly stormed a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam and launched an unprovoked attack on tourists.

Due to the highly sensitive nature of the footage, it is not being shown clearly, but it has intensified public outrage and grief across the country. In response to the heinous assault, a massive counter-terror operation is currently underway in Jammu and Kashmir. As per details, security forces are conducting extensive searches of suspected hideouts and shelters across the region. Helicopters are being used for aerial mapping of forested areas, as part of one of the largest anti-terror operations in recent years.

Locals recall Pahalgam attack horror

Two days after the heartbreaking Pahalgam terror attack where 26 people were killed and several others were left injured, locals recalled the horror they witnessed. Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a shawl hawker from Pahalgam, was seen carrying a tourist injured during the attack in a video that went viral on social media. Recalling the incident, Bhat said that he had received a message from the head of Pahalgam Poney Association, Abdul Waheed Wan, further stating that it was his duty to help the tourists, who were also their guests.

"I was sitting at my home when I received a text from the Pahalgam Poney Association president, Abdul Waheed Wan about the incident in the Baisaran Valley. We went with him and reached the location around 3-3:30 p.m... We gave water to the injured and lifted those who could not walk.... Humanity comes before religion. It is our duty to help the tourists as they are our guests, and our livelihood depends on them. We brought many of them to the hospital... We did not care about our own lives because when we went there, people were pleading for help... When I saw the tourists crying, tears came to my eyes... Their arrival lights up the lamps in our houses. Our life is incomplete without them..." Bhat told the media.

'Perpetrators would be brought to justice'

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Baisaran meadow, the site of the attack that claimed the lives of innocent tourists, and took stock of situation. The Union Home Minister arrived at the terror site by helicopter, descending onto the meadow now bearing the scars of violence. The security in the region had been heightened as army personnel arrived at the meadow in Pahalgam. Shah also met with the families of those who lost their lives and assured them that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be brought to justice.

Pahalgam terror attack

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and more than a dozen others injured in the Pahalgam terror attack which occurred on April 22. This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam. Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack.

