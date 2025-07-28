Operation Mahadev: 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar's Dachigam The security forces, acting on an intelligence input, launched an anti-militancy operation in the Mulnar area of Harwan and several rounds of gunshots were heard from a distance as security personnel were carrying out searches.

Srinagar:

At least three terrorists were killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar's Dachigam on Monday. The terrorists are suspected to be members of The Resistance Front.

Earlier in the day, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Harwan area of the city near the Dachigam National Park on Monday, officials said.

"OP MAHADEV - Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on its X handle.

The security forces, acting on an intelligence input, launched an anti-militancy operation in the Mulnar area of Harwan, they said. Two rounds of gunshots were heard from a distance as security personnel were carrying out searches, officials said.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area, and the combing operations intensified to track down the terrorists, they said.

According to preliminary information, two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the cordoned area.