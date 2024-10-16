Omar Abdullah to take oath as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister; Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge to attend

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah swearing in ceremony: The stage is set for National Conference leader Omar Abdullah to be sworn in as the first chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the National Conference-Congress alliance won the maiden assembly elections held after the abrogation of Article 370. The oath of office and secrecy will also be administered to Abdullah's chosen ministers by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at 11.30 am at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

Invitations to attend the oath ceremony have been sent to the constituents of the INDIA bloc. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi are scheduled to attend the oath-taking ceremony. However, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will not be attending the swearing-in owing to the IMD issuing a 'red alert' due to the northeast monsoon.

Omar Abdullah first term, from 2009 to 2014 when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state, was also under an NC-Congress coalition government.

The NC won 42 out of the 90 seats which went to poll in the recent elections, while the Congress won six. Together, the two pre-poll allies hold a majority in the 95-member assembly — five members are to be nominated by the LG. Their strength is further bolstered by the support from five Independent MLAs-elect and a lone AAP MLA-elect.