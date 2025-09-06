Northern Railway launches special trains between Katra and Sangaldan J-K for passengers stranded in floods Northern Railway has launched temporary local train services between Katra and Sangaldan to assist stranded passengers and restore connectivity amid severe flooding and road disruptions.

Srinagar:

In response to the severe disruptions caused by continuous rainfall and flash floods in the Reasi and Ramban districts, Northern Railway has announced the operation of two local passenger train services between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Station and Sangaldan Station in Jammu and Kashmir from September 8 to September 12. This temporary service aims to provide a crucial lifeline for stranded passengers due to road closures and flood-damaged infrastructure.

Lifeline for stranded passengers

The ongoing heavy rainfall and floods have caused significant damage to roads, leaving numerous passengers stranded. To provide immediate relief and restore essential connectivity, Northern Railway has planned these temporary train services. The trains will operate between Katra and Sangaldan, passing through key stations like Reasi, Bakkal, and Dugga. This service is expected to ease the transportation of passengers who have been stuck due to road disruptions.

Severe flooding and disruptions

The Jammu-Pathankot route has experienced significant damage to railway infrastructure, including tracks and bridges, due to heavy rainfall and flash floods. As a result, regular train services have been cancelled, leaving numerous passengers, including pilgrims returning from the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, stranded at stations. The situation has worsened with continuous rainfall in Katra, the base camp for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, further hampering transportation networks.

Key features of the special service

The special train operates on an unreserved basis, making it accessible to a wide range of passengers, including those who were unable to secure reservations on regular trains. The service is expected to alleviate the immediate difficulties faced by stranded passengers, helping to ease the transportation crisis in the region.

Restoring vital connectivity

Northern Railway's decision to run these local trains is aimed at not only offering immediate assistance to stranded passengers but also helping to restore vital communication links in the region. Since road transport is still severely affected, these trains will play a crucial role in maintaining connectivity until the roads are fully restored.

Aiding in recovery efforts

The initiative will assist in overcoming the transportation crisis caused by the floods, especially as the floodwaters continue to damage infrastructure in the region. The train services will provide an alternative route, ensuring that residents and travellers can reach their destinations safely.

