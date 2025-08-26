Landslide hits Vaishno Devi route near Ardhkuwari, several feared trapped A landslide near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Ardhkuwari, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, has caused injuries and prompted rescue operations, while heavy rains have halted the Vaishno Devi Yatra and triggered flood alerts in Jammu districts.

Jammu:

A landslide incident occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Ardhkuwari, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, resulting in injuries to several individuals. Rescue operations are currently underway, with necessary manpower and machinery deployed to assist those affected and ensure their safety. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating relief efforts to manage the emergency effectively

Due to heavy overnight rainfall, the Shrine Board has temporarily halted the Vaishno Devi Yatra to ensure the safety of pilgrims. A flood alert has also been declared in several Jammu districts as water levels continue to rise. The India Meteorological Department also issued a red alert for the Union Territory, warning of further adverse weather conditions.

At the time of the incident, there were reportedly 12 to 15 pilgrims present at the site, with at least six sustaining serious injuries. While reports suggest multiple casualties and injuries, these details remain unconfirmed by authorities and are based on initial sources. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway.

Pilgrims advised to follow official updates

The administration has urged devotees not to believe in rumors and to strictly follow updates issued through official channels of the Shrine Board.

IMD issues rain alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for several districts in the Jammu region, including Kathua, Samba, Doda, Jammu, Ramban, and Kishtwar. With rivers across the Union Territory swelling beyond danger levels, many areas are now under the threat of flooding.The water level of the Chenab River is rising, raising concerns in some areas. SDRF teams have been deployed at such locations. The administration has advised residents, especially those living near the riverbanks, to remain alert and avoid going out unnecessarily.

Cloudbursts have occurred at two locations, leading to the washing away of NH 244. Doda DC Harvinder Singh said three persons have lost their lives due to flash floods—two in Gandhoh and one in the Thathri subdivision. As many as 15 residential houses and several cow sheds have been damaged, and a private health centre has also suffered significant damage. Three footbridges have also been washed away.

(Inputs from Rahi Kapoor)