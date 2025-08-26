J-K: Tawi river bridge washed away near Bhagwati nagar amid heavy rains, train services cancelled | Video Heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods, and bridge collapse across Jammu and Kashmir, prompting red alerts, travel disruptions, and school closures.

Jammu:

Incessant rainfall continues to batter Jammu and Kashmir, triggering landslides, flash floods, and severe disruptions across the Union Territory. In a major incident, bridge number four of five on the Tawi River near Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu was washed away on Tuesday due to the swollen river. The collapse has prompted the cancellation of over 10 passenger train services as a precautionary measure.

Rail services affected; top officials monitor situation

Northern Railway’s General Manager and the Divisional Railway Manager of Jammu are currently stationed in Pathankot with their technical teams. They are closely monitoring the situation to ensure passenger safety and assess the damage to rail infrastructure.

Jammu-Srinagar NH blocked due to landslides

Simultaneously, traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was halted in Ramban district after multiple landslides blocked the road. Falling rocks have made several stretches impassable, with authorities urging residents to avoid non-essential travel on the route.

Flood alert in multiple districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for continued heavy rain in Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar. Rivers in the region are flowing above danger marks, prompting authorities to issue advisories and prepare for potential evacuations. Rescue teams and disaster response units are on high alert.

Doda hit by flash floods and cloudbursts

Doda district is among the worst affected. Flash floods and cloudbursts have damaged over 15 residential homes, several cowsheds, and a private health centre. Three footbridges have also been swept away. Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh confirmed that three people have lost their lives—two in Gandhoh and one in Thathri—due to flash flooding.

Chenab River near danger level

The water level of the Chenab River has risen alarmingly. With the highest flood level recorded at 900 meters, the river has reached 899.3 meters, leaving a narrow safety margin. SDRF teams have been deployed, and locals near the riverbanks have been advised to stay alert and indoors.

Schools shut across Jammu division

As a safety measure, all schools in the Jammu division remained closed today following an official government order. The administration continues to monitor the evolving weather situation closely.