Doda cloudburst: Three killed amid flash floods in JK's Gandhor, Thathri; several houses damaged

Doda (J&K) :

Continuous rainfall over the past three days has severely impacted several areas of the Chenab River region in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda. Cloudbursts have occurred at two locations, leading to the washing away of NH 244. Doda DC Harvinder Singh said three persons have lost their lives due to flash floods—two in Gandhoh and one in the Thathri subdivision.

As many as 15 residential houses and several cow sheds have been damaged, and a private health centre has also suffered significant damage. Three footbridges have also been washed away.

The water level of the Chenab River has risen dangerously. While the highest flood level (HFL) is recorded at 900 meters, the current level has already reached 899.3 meters, leaving a margin of just 1.25 meters.

In anticipation of the HFL being breached, movement near the Chenab River and adjacent roads has been restricted and residents have been relocated to safer locations.

Continuous heavy rainfall has caused widespread disruption across various parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with frequent landslides and cloudbursts reported in recent days. On Tuesday, traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was brought to a standstill in the Ramban district due to multiple landslides.

Several stretches of the highway remain blocked as falling rocks continue to pose serious hazards.

Authorities have advised residents and travelers to avoid using this route unless absolutely necessary, citing safety concerns.

IMD issues heavy rain alert in JK

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for several districts in the Jammu region, including Kathua, Samba, Doda, Jammu, Ramban, and Kishtwar. With rivers across the Union Territory swelling beyond danger levels, many areas are now under the threat of flooding.

Landslide in Reasi

A landslide has occurred near Seela Village in Reasi district due to heavy rainfall, leading to the closure of the Katra–Shivkhori National Highway. Debris and rocks have fallen onto the highway, bringing traffic to a standstill. Police and administration have promptly diverted traffic through alternative routes.

DSP Reasi, Vishal Jamwal, stated that the Balwa road has also been affected by the rain.

Authorities issue advisory

The water level of the Chenab River is rising, raising concerns in some areas. SDRF teams have been deployed at such locations. The administration has advised residents, especially those living near the riverbanks, to remain alert and avoid going out unnecessarily.

Rivers at spate in JK

A severe flood situation is unfolding across multiple districts of Jammu region, with several rivers breaching critical alarm levels due to relentless rainfall.

In Samba district, the Basenter River has reached an unprecedented 9.0 feet, significantly surpassing the Evacuation Level, marking the highest water level ever recorded for the stream. Meanwhile, the Devak River is also flowing above its danger mark of 4.3 feet, just six inches shy of the evacuation threshold. The Bein Nallah is currently nearing its alert level of 3.3 feet, signaling a worsening situation.

In Udhampur district, the situation is alarming as the Tawi River is flowing a staggering seven feet above its evacuation level, the highest possible alarm threshold, prompting authorities to stay on high alert.

In Kathua, the Tarnah River has breached its danger level of 4.6 feet. Both stretches of the Ujh Nallah—at Panjtirthi and Kathua—have risen above evacuation levels. The Ravi River continues to flow close to its danger mark, sustaining risk in the region.

In the Jammu district, the Tawi River at Jammu has reached the alert level of 14 feet, while the Chenab River at Akhnoor is flowing at 30 feet 8 inches, which is just 1 foot 4 inches below the flood alert level. On a slightly calmer note, the Balole Nallah remains within safe limits, flowing 4 feet 8 inches below the alert threshold.

The situation is comparatively stable in Poonch district, where the Suran River, Poonch River, and Mendhar Nallah are all currently flowing well below alert levels.

Authorities have issued advisories urging residents, especially in Samba, Udhampur, and Kathua districts, to stay vigilant and be prepared for possible evacuations. Rescue teams have been alerted and disaster response units are on standby.