JK rain fury: Jammu-Srinagar NH shut after multiple landslides in Ramban; authorities issue advisory

Jammu:

Incessant rainfall has wreaked havoc in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir, as the incident of landslides and cloudbursts have become quite common. On Tuesday, traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) came to a halt in Ramban due to landslides at multiple locations. The road has been completely blocked in several areas due to falling rocks.

Authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel on this route.

IMD alert in JK

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for rain in several parts of Jammu region, including Kathua, Samba, Doda, Jammu, Ramban, and Kishtwar districts. Several areas are also witnessing flood threats as most of the rivers in the UT are at spate and flowing above the danger marks.

All schools in the Jammu division remained closed today amid an official order issued by the government.

Rivers across JK breaches danger mark

A severe flood situation is unfolding across multiple districts of Jammu region, with several rivers breaching critical alarm levels due to incessant rainfall.

Authorities have issued advisories urging residents, especially in Samba, Udhampur, and Kathua districts, to stay vigilant and be prepared for possible evacuations. Rescue teams have been alerted and disaster response units are on standby.

Rajnath Singh assesses flood situation in JK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday held a review meeting at Raj Bhavan in Jammu to assess the flood situation in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was also attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh.

Later, Rajnath Singh visited a government hospital in Jammu to meet those injured in the recent cloudburst incident in Kishtwar. He appreciated the dedication and hard work of the doctors and medical staff at the hospital for providing timely and effective care to the injured. (Reported by Rahi Kapoor)