Vaishno Devi Yatra halted for sixth Day after landslide; full refunds announced - Here's how to claim it The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), which manages the Yatra, suspended the pilgrimage on Tuesday until further orders. Katra and Trikuta hills, on which the Vaishno Devi Shrine is located, have been witnessing heavy rain since Friday morning.

Srinagar:

The pilgrimage to the revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine remains suspended for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday due to relentless rainfall and unsafe conditions along the yatra route. In light of the ongoing suspension, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has announced full refunds for all bookings made by devotees during this period.

Helicopter services from Katra to Bhawan, ropeway rides from Bhawan to Bhairon Ghati, hotel accommodations, and other yatra-related bookings have all been cancelled. Pilgrims can request refunds by emailing their details to refund@maavaishnodevi.net, the Shrine Board said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Refunds for previous self-cancellations will be processed within 15 days.

For queries, devotees can contact the SMVDSB call centre at 18001807212 or +91 9906019494.

Landslide claims 34 lives; yatra halted

The yatra was officially suspended on Tuesday after a cloudburst triggered a deadly landslide near Adhkuwari, midway through the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the Vaishno Devi shrine. The landslide occurred around 3 PM near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya, killing 34 people and injuring 20 others.

The region has been experiencing heavy rain since Friday, worsening the already fragile conditions on the Trikuta hills. Authorities have not yet provided a timeline for the resumption of the pilgrimage.

Inquiry ordered into tragic incident

Following the disaster, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha—who also chairs the SMVDSB—has constituted a high-level three-member committee to investigate the incident. The panel will be headed by Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Jal Shakti Department, and will include the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu and the Inspector General of Police, Jammu.

Panel's mandate and deadline

The committee has been tasked with identifying the causes of the landslide, examining any lapses in precautionary measures, and evaluating the relief and rescue response. It will also recommend Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and preventive steps to avoid similar tragedies in the future.

The report is to be submitted within two weeks to Lieutenant Governor Sinha.