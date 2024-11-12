Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kupwara, two terrorists likely to be trapped

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Kupwara encounter: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Nagmarg forest area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (November 12). Two terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area, which has been cordoned off.

Some gunshots were heard in the upper reaches of the Nagmarg forest area of Kupwara district. More details are awaited.

JCO killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

Earlier on Sunday (November 10), a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army's special forces was killed and at least three other personnel injured in an encounter with terrorists in a remote forest area in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the reports two to three personnel from the Para Special Forces sustained injuries during the initial encounter. The encounter broke out in Keshwan forests when the joint search parties of the Army and police intercepted hiding terrorists around 11 am.

Terror activities surge in Jammu region

According to security officials, terror activities saw a rise in the Jummu region with deadly attacks in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. After terror attacks in Rajouri and Poonch over the past three years, terror activities spread to six other districts in the region this year. In 2024, 44 persons, including 18 security personnel and 13 terrorists were killed in the Jammu region.

As per official data, Doda, Kathua and Reasi districts recorded nine killings each this year followed by Kishtwar (five), Udhampur (four), Jammu and Rajouri (three each), and Poonch (two).

The deceased included 18 security personnel and 13 terrorists, the officials said, adding that among the 14 civilians killed by the terrorists, seven were pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khouri temple while three were village defence guards (VGDs).

Also Read: Army's JCO killed, three security personnel injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

Also Read: Terror activities surge in Jammu region, 13 terrorists among 44 killed in 2024 | Check latest data