Three Army personnel injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Kishtwar

Kishtwar Encounter: At least three Army personnel were injured on Sunday (November 10) in an encounter with terrorists in a remote forest area in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation underway, with security forces actively engaged in the area.

As per the reports two to three personnel from the Para Special Forces sustained injuries during the initial encounter. The encounter broke out in Keshwan forests when the joint search parties of the Army and police intercepted hiding terrorists around 11 am.

Three or four terrorists trapped

As per the officials, the operation in the forests of Kuntwara and Keshwan has been underway since Thursday evening after the killing of two Village Defence Guards. "Encounter begins at Keswan-Kistwar between terrorists and security forces. Three or four terrorists believed to be trapped," a police spokesperson said.

The official said this was the same group of terrorists who killed the two innocent villagers. Heavy exchange of fire is going on between the two sides and further details are awaited, the officials said.

Two Village Defence Guards killed

Two Village Defence Guards (VDG) were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmad and Kuldip Kumar. A terror group 'Kashmir Tigers' took the responsibility for gruesome killings.

According to the sources, the victims, who were shepherds by profession, had gone to Munzala Dhar (Adhwari) as usual to graze their cattle but today they did not return to their home.

The deceased have been identified as Nazir Ahmed son of Mohammad Khalil and Kuldeep Kumar son of Amar Chand, both residents of Ohli Kuntwara. The family and locals became suspicious when both did not reach their homes till evening. Since then, a tense situation has prevailed in the area, and security forces have started a search operation in the area.

Meanwhile, the terrorist organization "Kashmir Tigers" issued a statement taking responsibility for the killings. The organization claimed that they had killed them in the name of Islam and freedom of Kashmir. After the incident, security concerns have risen in the area. Police and security forces have increased vigilance in the area and have started investigating the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

