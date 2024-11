Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists trapped as encounter underway in Srinagar's Zabarwan forest area

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jammu-Kashmir: Two terrorists trapped as encounter underway in Srinagar's Zabarwan area.

Jammu and Kashmir: At least two terrorists are believed to be trapped as the encounter is underway in Srinagar's Zabarwan forest area today (November 10). The firing is going on from both sides.

They said security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the area following information about the presence of terrorists there. There are no reports of any casualties so far.

More details are awaited in this regard.