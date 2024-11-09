Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Sopore area J-K's Baramulla

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in the Sopore Rampora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday evening. According to the sources, one terrorist was killed in the encounter and two terrorists are believed to have been trapped in the area.

As per Kashmir Zone Police, the operation was started after the security forces received input regarding the presence of terrorists. Taking to X, Kashmir Zone Police said, "Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Rampora Sopore area of Baramulla, a joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by Police and security forces. During the search operation, an exchange of fire took place."

Two terrorists killed in Sopore

Earlier on October 8, two terrorists were killed in Sopore in a joint operation of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The operation was launched on Thursday (November 7) after terrorists' suspicious activity was spotted, the army said.

Furthermore, the army said on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire, adding that the operation is in progress. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

Providing details about the operation, Chinar Corps said, "On 07 Nov 24, based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu-Kashmir Police in Panipura, Sopore, #Baramulla. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress."