Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kulgam, two terrorists trapped; operation underway The security forces had launched a search operation following specific information about the presence of terrorists.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning (September 8). As per the reports, two terrorists are trapped in the forest area of Gudar in South Kashmir.

Confirming the same, the Kashmir Zone Police in an X post said, "Based on specific intelligence, an encounter has started in the Guddar forest of the Kulgam. SOG of J&K Police, Army, and CRPF on the job. Further details to follow."

Further details are awaited.

Pakistani intruder arrested along IB in Jammu

Earlier, a Pakistani intruder was arrested along the International Border (IB) in R S Pura sector of Jammu. The intruder has been identified as Siraj Khan, a resident of Sargodha in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops manning the Octroi outpost at 9.20 pm on Sunday noticed the intruder. The troops fired a few rounds after challenging the intruder, who was subsequently arrested near the border fence. Some Pakistani currency notes were recovered from him.

He is being questioned to ascertain his motive behind trying to sneak into Indian territory, the officials said.

