Indian Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Uri, soldier killed in gunfight with terrorists A counter-infiltration operation has been launched in the area, and search operations are currently underway in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Uri:

A soldier was killed in a fierce gunfight with terrorists after the Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. As per the officials, troops foiled the infiltration bid in the Churunda area of Uri in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

A counter-infiltration operation has been launched in the area to track down the attackers. An exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited.

Pakistani intruder shot at, held by BSF

Earlier on August 11, a Pakistani intruder was arrested in an injured state after Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire upon spotting suspicious movement near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. Officials said the man was part of a group attempting to cross into Indian territory under the cover of darkness.

The intruders were noticed by the alert troops between Chandwan and Kothey border outposts in the Hiranagar sector around 4 pm and were challenged to stop, the officials said. They said the intruders paid no heed to the repeated warnings, prompting the BSF personnel manning the forward posts to open fire, resulting in injuries to one of the intruders.

The injured intruder was arrested and immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment, the officials said, adding his identity and the motive behind his abortive attempt to infiltrate into this side was a matter of further investigation.

Also Read: Pakistani intruder shot at, held by BSF along International Border in J-K's Kathua

Also Read: 2 soldiers killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K as Operation Akhal enters Day 9