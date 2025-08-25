Pakistani drones spotted near LoC in Poonch, prompting search operation by security forces After the sightings, security forces sealed off the area and launched an extensive search operation at first light on Monday to ensure that no weapons or narcotics had been dropped during the drone activity.

Srinagar:

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir launched a search operation on Monday after six drones, allegedly from Pakistan, were spotted hovering near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district. The drones were seen in several forward areas of the region, leading to heightened security concerns.

Drone activity observed at high altitude

Army officials reported that the drone activity was detected around 9:15 PM on Sunday, specifically in the Mendhar sector, over the Balakote, Langote, and Gursai Nallah areas. The drones were flying at a significant altitude, making them difficult to intercept quickly. The drones hovered for a few minutes before returning to Pakistani territory.

According to the officials, it is believed that these drones were deployed for surveillance purposes, potentially gathering intelligence on Indian military movements in the region. The short duration of their flight indicated that the drones may have been used for reconnaissance rather than smuggling.

Search operation launched

Following the sighting, Indian security forces quickly cordoned off the affected areas. By morning, the search operation was in full swing, with soldiers combing through the region to ensure that no weapons or narcotics had been dropped by the drones. The operation also aimed to prevent any further violations of Indian airspace by hostile aerial units.

Rising concern over drone smuggling

In recent years, Pakistan has increasingly used drones for illegal activities, including the smuggling of weapons, explosives, and narcotics into Indian territory. This growing threat has become a significant challenge for security agencies along the LoC, which are already grappling with cross-border infiltration and terrorism. This was the second such incident in the last three days. Earlier, a drone was spotted by locals in the Gajansoo area of Jammu, which then disappeared back across the border without dropping any material.

Incentives for public vigilance

In a bid to encourage public participation in thwarting drone smuggling, the Jammu and Kashmir Police announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh for anyone providing reliable information about drone sightings. This initiative was first introduced in February of the previous year to bolster efforts against aerial infiltration.

The recent drone activity highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Indian security forces in the region and underscores the need for continued vigilance and advanced countermeasures.