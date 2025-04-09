Another encounter in J-K: Gunfight breaks out in Kishtwar after Udhampur Kishtwar encounter: Official sources told that an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in Chattru Forest area of Kishtwar district.

Kishtwar encounter: After the Udhampur encounter, another gunfight erupted between terrorists and security forces in the Chattru Forest area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. According to official sources, an exchange of fire occurred in the dense forest, which is known for its challenging terrain.

A top police officer while confirming to that said that exhange of fire has taken place in forest area which is a tough terrain. Further details are awaited.

Three terrorists are trapped in Udhampur, encounter is underway

An encounter broke out in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (April 9) after security forces established contact with around three terrorists. "During a search operation by police and other security forces, contact was established with terrorists at village Jopher in the Ramnagar police station area of Udhampur," the Udhampur police said on X.

They added that at least two to three terrorists were trapped. "Firing is ongoing," they said. "Encounter underway between security forces and suspected terrorists in Marta Village of Ramnagar in Udhampur District. During a search operation by J&K Police and other forces, contact was established with terrorists. 2-3 terrorists trapped. Firing going on," said DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range Rayees Mohammad Bhat.

(Input: Rahi Kapoor)