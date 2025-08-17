Seven dead, many injured as cloudburst hit remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua The officials said the cloudburst hit Jod Ghati in Rajbagh area of the district during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, snapping access to the village and causing some damage to land and property.

Kathua:

At least seven people were killed and many others were injured after a cloudburst struck a remote village in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, officials said. The cloudburst struck Jod Ghati village of Rajbagh, snapping access to the village and causing some damage to land and property.

After intensive efforts, a joint team of police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the site and joined local volunteers in rescue operations. Officials said four bodies have been recovered so far, while six injured persons were rescued and shifted to the hospital.

Rescue operations in full swing in Kathua village: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces have swung into action to carry out rescue and relief operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district where four persons have died in a cloudburst.

"Spoke to SSP Kathua Sh. Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloudburst in the Janglote area," Singh wrote on X.

He further said, "Four casualties have been reported. In addition, damage has occurred to the railway track, National Highway, while Police Station Kathua has also been affected."

The civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces have swung into action, he said, adding the situation is being continuously monitored. "My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased," he added.

Landslides hit Bagard and Changda villages

As per the officials, landslides were also reported in Bagard and Changda villages under Kathua police station limits, as well as in the Dilwan-Hutli area of Lakhanpur police station, though no major damage was reported there.

Heavy rainfall has caused a sharp rise in water levels across several water bodies, with the Ujh river flowing close to the danger mark. The district administration said it is monitoring the situation closely and urged people to stay away from water bodies for their safety.

Jammu-Pathankot National Highway damaged

The continuous torrential rain has disrupted life in the Kathua district. The situation has worsened due to waterlogging and landslides at many places. The biggest impact has been seen on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway, where fast-flowing water damaged a part of the highway.

According to local people, due to the sudden flow of fast water, some parts of the highway were on the verge of being washed away, severely disrupting traffic. Long queues of vehicles have been seen on the route for several hours.

As soon as the information was received, the administration and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) teams reached the spot, and efforts are on to restore the route as soon as possible by repairing the damaged part. Officials said that arrangements for an alternative route are also being made so that the stranded passengers can get relief.

Here, due to continuous rain, many low-lying areas of Kathua have been flooded, due to which people are facing a lot of trouble. There are also reports of damage to houses and farms in rural areas.

The administration has appealed to people not to leave their homes unnecessarily and to stay in safe places. Also, they have been asked to contact the helpline numbers in case of an emergency.

(Input: Rahi Kapoor)

