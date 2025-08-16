Kishtwar cloudburst: CM Abdullah visits site, locals chant 'Jai Mata Di' after flash flood hits Chositi Kishtwar cloudburst: Chositi, located about 90 kilometres from Kishtwar town, was among the worst-hit areas in the cloudburst disaster. A community kitchen crowded with devotees took the direct impact, as flash floods triggered by the cloudburst swept away multiple structures.

Srinagar:

A devastating cloudburst in the Chositi village of Kishtwar district has claimed the lives of at least 65 people, including two CISF personnel, and left dozens more missing as rescue operations continue in the region. The disaster struck suddenly on Thursday during the Machail Mata Yatra route, triggering flash floods and sweeping away everything in its path — homes, trees, and people.

Eyewitnesses described terrifying scenes as a powerful surge of water cascaded down from the mountains, catching villagers off guard. Panic spread rapidly as people screamed for help and chanted "Jai Mata Di" in desperation while attempting to flee the oncoming torrent. Several individuals were swept away before the onlookers' eyes, while others were miraculously pulled from the water or managed to escape just in time.

Large boulders carried by the force of the water crushed homes and vehicles, leaving many trapped beneath debris. Search and rescue teams, including personnel from the Army, NDRF, SDRF, police, and local administration, are currently engaged in frantic efforts to locate survivors. Heavy machinery has been deployed to clear fallen trees, rocks, and damaged power lines, reopening access routes and facilitating the acceleration of aid delivery.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visits affected areas

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the disaster-hit region on Saturday to assess the damage and meet with affected families. During his visit, he announced ex gratia compensation from the CM's Relief Fund:

Rs 2 lakh for the families of each deceased

Rs 1 lakh for the severely injured

Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries

Rs 1 lakh for homes destroyed

Rs 50,000 for severely damaged homes

Rs 25,000 for partially damaged structures

"The government stands firmly with the people in this hour of grief," the Chief Minister said, expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life. He also instructed officials to expedite the restoration of essential infrastructure and services in the affected villages.

Abdullah used a Virtual Reality (VR) headset to review the extent of the destruction and received briefings from Army personnel overseeing the rescue operations. He added that an inquiry would be held to assess whether preventive measures could have been taken, given that the Meteorological Department had issued warnings before the incident.

Relief measures underway

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also addressed the situation, ensuring that the administration is taking swift action. In a statement posted on X, he said, "I have directed senior officials to ensure immediate relief and uninterrupted essential supplies to the affected. We will also ensure the reconstruction of homes that were damaged by the flash floods."

Authorities are continuing the search for those still missing, and temporary shelters and aid camps have been set up to assist displaced families.

Despite the widespread destruction, there have been stories of survival and resilience. Some individuals managed to escape the deluge just in time, while neighbours and local volunteers joined hands to help in early rescue efforts before official teams arrived. Many survivors are now expressing gratitude for their second chance at life while mourning the loss of friends and loved ones.

The situation in Chasoti remains dire, and with infrastructure severely damaged, full recovery is expected to take significant time and resources. Both state and central agencies have pledged continued support.