Massive cloudburst hits Chishoti area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, casualties feared

A massive cloudburst struck Chishoti area in the Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, along the route to the Machail Matta Yatra. Casualties are feared, though further details and official confirmation are awaited.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Sh Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving an urgent message from LoP #JammuAndKashmir and local MLA Sh Sunil Kumar Sharma. Massive cloud burst in Chositi area, which could result in substantial casualty. Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site. Damage evaluation and, necessary rescue and medical management arrangements being made. My office receiving regular updates, all possible assistance will be provided."

(Input: Rahi Kapoor)