Kashmir weather updates: School timings revised amid intense heatwave conditions

Srinagar:

In view of the ongoing heatwave conditions across the region, authorities in Kashmir on Friday (June 20) announced revised school timings for both government and private institutions starting June 21 (Saturday).

Srinagar municipal limits: Schools to begin at 8:00 am

According to the official order, all government and recognised private schools located within the municipal limits of Srinagar will now operate from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. The change aims to reduce students' exposure to peak daytime temperatures.

Schools outside Srinagar: Slightly different schedule

For schools outside the municipal boundaries of Srinagar, new timings have been set from 8:30 AM to 1:30 PM, taking into account travel and logistical considerations in rural and suburban areas.

Heatwave triggers preventive measures

The decision comes amid soaring temperatures across the Kashmir Valley, prompting the administration to take precautionary steps to ensure the safety and comfort of schoolchildren during daytime hours.

Srinagar records highest June temperature in 2 decades

Kashmir is in the grip of an unprecedented heatwave, with daytime temperatures consistently exceeding 35°C over the past few days. On Thursday, Srinagar recorded 35.2°C, marking the highest June temperature in the last 20 years. The heat has been so intense that the usual temperature gap between Srinagar and Jammu has narrowed to just 1.3°C, with Jammu recording 36.5°C.

Jhelum River shrinks amid soaring heat

The relentless heat has caused a sharp drop in the water level of the Jhelum River, the Valley’s primary waterway, which originates from Verinag Spring in Anantnag and flows through Baramulla’s Uri town into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Due to reduced snowfall this past winter, perennial mountain reservoirs that typically sustain the region during summer have been severely depleted. As a result, water levels in streams, rivers, lakes, wells, and springs have fallen to concerning levels.

Farmers struggle as paddy and apple crops face water shortages

The water crisis is beginning to impact agriculture across the Valley, particularly in higher-altitude districts like Ganderbal, Srinagar, Budgam, Bandipora, Kupwara, Baramulla, Shopian, Kulgam, and Anantnag. Paddy fields, which require abundant water until grain development, are already showing signs of stress in elevated areas.

Apple orchards, critical to the Valley’s economy, also require frequent irrigation during the fruit-bearing phase. Without adequate water, apples become less juicy, dull in color, and have shorter shelf lives, impacting both local consumption and export potential.

Early signs of crisis appeared in April–May

The situation had begun to show early warning signs during April and May, when erratic rainfall barely compensated for the low discharge levels in various water bodies across Kashmir.

MeT department offers brief respite in forecast

In a small reprieve, the Meteorological Department has forecast a possibility of rainfall in the coming days. While the next 24 hours are expected to remain mostly dry in Kashmir, the Jammu division may see isolated light showers. For the subsequent two days, the forecast predicts scattered to fairly widespread light rain across Jammu and Kashmir, which could help ease the water crisis, at least temporarily.