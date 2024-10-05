Saturday, October 05, 2024
     
Two terrorists killed during encounter with security forces in J-K's Kupwara, operation underway

The search operation was initiated by Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army after they received an intel regarding infiltrating bid. During the search operation, the security forces and terrorists exchanged fire leading to two terrorists killed.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Shubham Bajpai
New Delhi
Updated on: October 05, 2024 9:39 IST
Jammu and kashmir kupwara encounter
Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

In the latest development, two terrorists have been killed by the security forces during an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Saturday. Meanwhile, a huge cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered from the encounter site.

The joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police after they received intel about an infiltration attempt. The operation was launched in the  Gugaldhar area of Kupwara. During the search operation, alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged it, leading to an exchange of firing with terrorists.

Providing details about the encounter, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army took to X and said, "Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing Operation GUGALDHAR. War-like stores have been recovered. A search of the area is underway and Operation is in progress."

