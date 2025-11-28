J-K: JeM hideout busted in Pulwama; weapons seized, one terrorist associate arrested The underground shelter was found inside orchards linked to the accused. During the search, officers seized two hand grenades, a detonator and material believed to be explosive in nature. An Executive Magistrate was present as the hideout was destroyed on site, following established procedure.

Pulwama (J&K) :

In a big crackdown against the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir, the Awantipora Police in Pulwama District, along with personnel of security forces, busted a terror hideout linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). A person has been arrested for supporting terrorists during the operation.

Awantipora Police, in a joint operation with 42nd battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles and 180 BN CRPF, acted on credible input regarding the presence of terrorists in Naner Midoora.

During the search, one terrorist associate, identified as Nazir Ahmed Ganai, was apprehended.

Weapons seized

The underground shelter was found inside orchards linked to the accused. During the search, officers seized two hand grenades, a detonator and material believed to be explosive in nature. An Executive Magistrate was present as the hideout was destroyed on site, following established procedure.

Police officials stated that the arrested man had been supporting Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants active in the Tral and Awantipora belt. He was allegedly involved in arranging logistics and helping transport weapons and ammunition for the group.

Following the recovery, Police Station Awantipora registered FIR No. 257/2025 under the relevant legal sections, and further investigation is now under way.

The Awantipora Police said they remain determined to break the support network of militant groups and to maintain peace and security in the district.

Search operation launched in Udhampur

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a search operation in Udhampur district after information about suspicious movement in the area, PTI reported citing the officials.

A joint operation is currently underway in the Chigla–Balotha region of the Basantgarh area, involving the Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF. Basantgarh lies along a long-standing infiltration corridor frequently exploited by Pakistani militants, who slip across the International Border in Kathua and then traverse the higher terrain toward Doda and Kishtwar in the Jammu region before progressing into the Kashmir Valley. This belt has a history of several encounters and terror-related incidents.