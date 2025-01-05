Jammu: Check routes, rail projects under new hi-tech division set to be inaugurated tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : X PM Modi will inaugurate the Jammu Railway Division on December 6. (Representative image)

The Jammu railway division will be inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, facilitating efficient management of train services in the northernmost region of the country. The establishment of the new railway division in Jammu, a long standing demand of people and the region has been fulfilled.

This milestone railway initiative comes ahead of the much awaited inauguration of train services to Kashmir from Katra with the final trial run scheduled for Tuesday. In Jammu, the event will be attended and addressed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh is also expected to participate.

Check routes under the new Jammu railway division

The newly created railway division, headquartered in Jammu, will involve the reorganization of the Firozpur Division. It will include the following sections under its jurisdiction including the Pathankot-Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla (423 route km), Bhogpur-Sirwal-Pathankot (87.21 route km), Batala (excluding)-Pathankot (68.17 route km) and Pathankot-Joginder Nagar (narrow gauge section, 163.72 route km).

The total length of these sections will be 742.1 kilometres. With the creation of this division, the Indian Railways will now have 70 divisions under its 17 zones across the country. The Railway officials said the final jurisdiction will be determined based on the Detailed Project Report.

Features of the new railway division

The division will feature modern, hi-tech facilities, leveraging the full potential of Information Technology (IT), they said. The newly established division will oversee operations on India’s iconic rail projects, including the country’s first cable-stayed rail bridge, the Anji Khad Bridge and the world’s highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River at Kauri. The Chenab Rail Bridge, located in Reasi district, stands 359 metres (1,178 feet) above the riverbed, making it 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The Jammu division will also manage the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project, which is now nearing completion.

(With PTI inputs)