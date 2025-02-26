Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists open fire on army vehicle in Rajouri, search operation underway Following the attack, the Army and local security forces swiftly launched a cordon and search operation in the region to track down the assailants. Additional reinforcements have been deployed to prevent any further escalation.

A terrorist attack was reported in the Rajouri sector on Wednesday afternoon when unknown gunmen opened fire on an Indian Army vehicle near Phall, Mallah, under Sunderbani Police Station limits. The attack took place around 12:45 PM, with terrorists firing 2-3 rounds at the Army convoy before fleeing the scene.

Cordon and search operation launched

Following the firing, Army personnel swiftly cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers.

The incident site is approximately 5-6 km from the CRPF Battalion Headquarters in Sunderbani.

Security forces are scanning the region, and further details are awaited as the situation unfolds.