J-K: Gunfight erupts between security forces, terrorists in Kathua, search operation underway

Image Source : PTI Jammu & Kashmir Police officers are positioned near the site of the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists.

An encounter broke out this evening in Kog-Mandli village, Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, between security forces and terrorists during a cordon and search operation. Officials have reported that reinforcements have been dispatched to the area to assist in neutralizing the threat.

The operation was initiated based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the village. Contact was established around 5:30 PM, resulting in a brief exchange of gunfire between the two sides. A joint team consisting of police, the army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched the search operation in the forested region.

As the situation unfolded, the area has been placed under a tight cordon to prevent any escape and ensure the safety of local residents. Security has been heightened in the surrounding regions as authorities work to secure the area and resolve the situation swiftly.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will provide further updates as the operation continues. Residents are urged to stay indoors and follow safety instructions from security personnel. Further details awaited.

Earlier, three army personnel and one police officer were injured during an encounter with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police official reported on Saturday. Fortunately, the injured personnel are now said to be in stable condition.

According to police reports, security forces received information late Friday night about the movement of terrorists in the Arigam area. Upon their arrival, gunfire ensued, initiating the encounter. Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) VK Birdi stated, "The security forces acted on intelligence regarding terrorist movements in the Arigam area. After engaging with fire, the encounter began and is ongoing. Three security personnel and one police officer have sustained minor injuries, and they are stable. The operation is still underway and will take some time to conclude. Further details will be provided once the operation concludes."

The encounter started in the Adigam Devsar area and continued into Saturday morning, with the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police conducting a joint operation based on specific intelligence. This situation arises amid ongoing assembly polls in the region, with elections being held in three phases in Jammu and Kashmir.