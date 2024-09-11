Wednesday, September 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Kathua

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Kathua

The operation, confirmed by Defence PRO Jammu, was initiated after intelligence reports indicated terrorist activity in the region. The forces have established contact with the terrorists, and the situation remains active as the operation continues.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Kathua Updated on: September 11, 2024 15:33 IST
Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Security personnel keep vigil after the Kathuas terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out on Wednesday at the Kathua-Basantgarh border in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Based on specific intelligence, security forces initiated the operation, establishing contact with the terrorists, according to the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) in Jammu. The operation is currently ongoing, with details yet to be confirmed.

Earlier, a BSF personnel sustained injuries after unprovoked firing from Pakistan in Jammu's Akhnoor sector near the International Border. The firing occurred around 2:35 am and was met with a strong response from BSF troops. Border tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, remain a frequent flashpoint for ceasefire violations and cross-border skirmishes.

More details are awaited...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement