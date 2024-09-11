Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Kathua

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Security personnel keep vigil after the Kathuas terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out on Wednesday at the Kathua-Basantgarh border in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. Based on specific intelligence, security forces initiated the operation, establishing contact with the terrorists, according to the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) in Jammu. The operation is currently ongoing, with details yet to be confirmed.

Earlier, a BSF personnel sustained injuries after unprovoked firing from Pakistan in Jammu's Akhnoor sector near the International Border. The firing occurred around 2:35 am and was met with a strong response from BSF troops. Border tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, remain a frequent flashpoint for ceasefire violations and cross-border skirmishes.

More details are awaited...