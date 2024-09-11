Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PIC Armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir

At least two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Wednesday. "OP - KHANDARA. Two Terrorists Neutralised in the Ongoing Operation at Khandara #Kathua by Troops of Rising Star Corps. Operations in progress," Rising Star Corps posted on X.

The development comes hours after the report about the encounter between terrorists and security forces emerged from the Kathua-Basantgarh border area. According to the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), based on specific intelligence, security forces began an operation, establishing contact with the terrorists in the region.

Terrorists identified as Pakistani nationals

According to the authorities, the deceased terrorists have been identified as Pakistani citizens. During the encounter, security forces recovered a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and food items from the terrorists. These include modern rifles, grenades and other lethal materials.

Security forces officials said the encounter started after a raid on the hideout of terrorists, which lasted for several hours. Intensive investigation and search operation of security forces is going on in Khandara top area, and the situation is said to be completely under control.

Four CRPF personnel injured in road accident in Kathua

Earlier on Tuesday, four CRPF personnel were injured when their vehicle turned turtle in Kathua. The CRPF personnel were part of a party heading to Billawar to provide security to Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who was scheduled to arrive by a helicopter to address an election rally in support of BJP candidate Satish Sharma there.

The officials said that a vehicle, carrying the CRPF personnel, turned turtle after one of its front tyres burst near Billawar, resulting in injuries to four jawans.

