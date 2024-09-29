Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter continues in Kathua's Mandli day after policeman killed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

The encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua entered its second day on Sunday. The encounter started in Kathua's Mandli on September 28 after police received information regarding the presence of terrorists and the contact was established subsequently.

During the exchange of fire, one police personnel, Head Constable Bashir Ahmed lost his life while two others, One ASI and Dy. SP OPS were injured. Reacting on the ongoing operation, ADG Jammu said, "Yesterday, we received information that terrorists are present in this area. After that, an operation was launched with the security forces."

He said, "Head constable Bashir Ahmed has lost his life in the exchange of fire. Two other personnel have been injured and they are stable. The information was that 3-4 terrorists are present in this area. Search operations are underway... The information is that these are foreign terrorists, more details will come out after search operations... The security arrangements are complete in view of the third phase of the elections..."

It is worth noting that the contact was established around 5:30 PM, resulting in a brief exchange of gunfire between the two sides. A joint team consisting of police, the army, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched the search operation in the forested region.

Kulgam encounter

Earlier, three army personnel and one police officer were injured during an encounter with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police official reported on Saturday. Fortunately, the injured personnel are now said to be in stable condition.

According to police reports, security forces received information late Friday night about the movement of terrorists in the Arigam area. Upon their arrival, gunfire ensued, initiating the encounter. Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) VK Birdi stated, "The security forces acted on intelligence regarding terrorist movements in the Arigam area. After engaging with fire, the encounter began and is ongoing. Three security personnel and one police officer have sustained minor injuries, and they are stable. The operation is still underway and will take some time to conclude. Further details will be provided once the operation concludes."

