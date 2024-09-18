PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers as voting begins in J-K: 'Strengthen festival of democracy'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024 Phase 1: As the voting begins for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 18) urged voters in those constituencies to cast their ballots in large numbers and help strengthen the festival of democracy. He particularly called upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise.

"As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise," PM Modi said in an X post.

Jammu and Kashmir votes in first election in 10 years

The voting for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections has commenced with tight security measures in place, marking the first such election since the abrogation of Article 370. A total of 24 seats are up for contention, spread across six districts, with 16 constituencies in the Kashmir region and 8 in the Jammu region.

In the first phase of the three-phase polls, seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir, located on either side of Pir Panjal mountain range, are voting to choose their representatives. Over 23 lakh voters will decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 Independents, who are running for 24 assembly segments -- eight in three districts of Jammu region and 16 in four districts of Kashmir valley.

The Election Commission has deployed 14,000 personnel across 3,276 polling stations to ensure smooth proceedings. Security is tight, with multi-tiered forces stationed across the region due to the sensitive nature of the elections in this post-Article 370 scenario. Key constituencies, such as Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag, and Pahalgam are being closely watched due to their political significance.

The other two phases are being held on September 25 and October 1, while the counting of the votes will take place on October 8.

