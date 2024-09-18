Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Voting for phase 1 today, 219 candidates in fray for 24 seats

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir polls: Seven districts, located on either side of the Pir Panjal mountain range, will vote in the assembly election in 10 years for the first phase.

Amid tight security, the stage is all set for the first phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18. As per the earlier announcement from the Election Commission, the poll process will be completed in three phases. In the first phase, voters in 24 Assembly constituencies across four southern districts of Kashmir, as well as Bijbehara, will cast their votes. In this phase, over 2.3 million voters, including 566,000 youth, are eligible to exercise their franchise and will decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 independents, in 24 assembly segments.

23,27,580 electors are eligible to vote in Phase 1

Seven districts, located on either side of the Pir Panjal mountain range, will vote in the assembly election in 10 years for the first phase. Out of the total 24 seats going to polls on Wednesday, eight are in three districts of Jammu region and 16 are in four districts of Kashmir valley. As per the updates from the EC, a total of 23,27,580 electors are eligible to vote in phase 1, comprising 11,76,462 male, 11,51,058 female and 60 third-gender electors.

3,276 polling stations set up

Ahead of the assembly elections, the EC has set up 3,276 polling stations for smooth polling, which will be manned by a total of 14,000 polling staff.

List of 24 seats in Phase 1

A total of 24 seats that are going to polls in the first phase include Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, DH Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, Pahalgam, Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, and Banihal.

Tight security in J&K for elections

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the first phase of assembly elections in the valley. Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone VK Birdi said the polls will be safeguarded by a multi-layered security setup and will include the deployment of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, and JK Police.