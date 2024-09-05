Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024: EC issues notification for third phase

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Election Commission of India issues notification for the third phase of J-K assembly polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued a notification for the third phase of the polls for the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections. The third and final phase includes 40 assembly seats for which the notification has been issued. These constituencies are spread across Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, and Jammu districts.

Polling on these 40 constituencies will be held on October 1. Among these 40 seats, 16 fall under the Kashmir division, while the remaining 24 in the Jammu division.

The seats going to polls in the Kashmir region are:

Karnah Trehgam Kupwara Lolab Handwara Langate Sopore Rafiabad Uri Baramulla Gulmarg Wagoora-Kreeri Pattan Sonawari Bandipora Gurez

In Jammu region, the constituency that will go to polls in final phase are:

Udhampur West Udhampur East Chenani Ramnagar Bani Billawar Basohli Jasrota Kathua Hiranagar Ramgarh Samba and Vijaypur Bishnah Suchetgarh R S Pura Jammu South Bahu Jammu East Nagrota Jammu West Jammu North Marh Akhnoor Chhamb

According to the notification, the last date for filing nominations for this phase is September 12, while the scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on September 13. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 17. The polling for the first two phases of polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 18 and September 25. Assembly polls are being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of 10 years and first time since the erstwhile state was carved into two Union Territories following the abrogation of Article 370.

(With PTI Inputs)

