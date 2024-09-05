Thursday, September 05, 2024
     
  5. Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024: EC issues notification for third phase

The Election Commission of India has issued a notification of the final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. The final phase will witness polling in 40 assembly seats.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Srinagar Published on: September 05, 2024 18:52 IST
jammu and kashmir assembly elections 2024
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Election Commission of India issues notification for the third phase of J-K assembly polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued a notification for the third phase of the polls for the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections. The third and final phase includes 40 assembly seats for which the notification has been issued. These constituencies are spread across Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, and Jammu districts.

Polling on these 40 constituencies will be held on October 1. Among these 40 seats, 16 fall under the Kashmir division, while the remaining 24 in the Jammu division.

The seats going to polls in the Kashmir region are:

  1. Karnah
  2. Trehgam
  3. Kupwara
  4. Lolab
  5. Handwara
  6. Langate
  7. Sopore
  8. Rafiabad
  9. Uri
  10. Baramulla
  11. Gulmarg
  12. Wagoora-Kreeri
  13. Pattan
  14. Sonawari
  15. Bandipora
  16. Gurez

In Jammu region, the constituency that will go to polls in final phase are:

  1. Udhampur West
  2. Udhampur East
  3. Chenani
  4. Ramnagar 
  5. Bani
  6. Billawar
  7. Basohli
  8. Jasrota
  9. Kathua 
  10. Hiranagar
  11. Ramgarh 
  12. Samba and Vijaypur
  13. Bishnah
  14. Suchetgarh 
  15. R S Pura
  16. Jammu South
  17. Bahu
  18. Jammu East
  19. Nagrota
  20. Jammu West
  21. Jammu North
  22. Marh 
  23. Akhnoor 
  24. Chhamb

According to the notification, the last date for filing nominations for this phase is September 12, while the scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on September 13. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 17. The polling for the first two phases of polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 18 and September 25. Assembly polls are being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of 10 years and first time since the erstwhile state was carved into two Union Territories following the abrogation of Article 370.

(With PTI Inputs)

