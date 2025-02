J-K: Massive fire breaks out inside house in Srinagar, fire tenders at spot | Video Visuals from the spot of the incident show thick black smoke emerging from inside the house. A huge crowd was seen around the house.

A massive fire broke out in a house in a house at a house in Srinagar's Kursu-Rajbagh area. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and dousing operations are underway. Visuals from the spot of the incident show thick black smoke emerging from inside the house. A huge crowd was seen around the house. (Details are awaited)