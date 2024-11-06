J-K BJP hardens stance on Article 370 resolution, vows to block assembly until it is withdrawn

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB BJP members tore copies of the resolution and threw the pieces into the well of the House

Hours after the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution seeking dialogue on restoring Article 370, the opposition BJP camp on Wednesday attacked the JKNC government, stating that it will not allow the proceedings of the house to move until the resolution stands suspended.

Speaking to the media, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Sunil Sharma, stated that the resolution was not part of the Assembly's listed business and reflected the mindset of the newly-elected JKNC government in the Union Territory.



He said, "This is an illegal resolution, and until they roll it back, we will continue our protest and not allow the proceedings of the House."

'Statehood will be restored, but we have to wait for an appropriate time'

Significantly, speaking to the media, the LoP in the assembly also reiterated the BJP's promise that statehood will be restored to Jammu and Kashmir. However, the people have to wait for the appropriate time.

He said that while the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated in Parliament, the highest temple of democracy, then who gave them (the JKNC) the constitutional right to bring this resolution?

"Then some people challenged the Parliament's decision in the Supreme Court. The court ruled that the Parliament's decision was right. So what constitutional right do they have to bring this resolution? We have opposed it strongly, and the BJP will continue its protest and not accept it at any cost," Sharma said.

Significantly, the leader also took a dig at Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, saying he "ripped apart" the dignity of the chair. He behaved as an agent of the ruling National Conference (NC), Sharma alleged.

'Congress should clear its stand on resolution'

Moreover, the BJP leader also said that the Congress, which is the alliance partner of the ruling JKNC, should clear its stance on the resolution.

"Congress leaders should come out and clearly say whether they support it or not. If they support it, the people of the country will question them. If not, then without their six MLAs, the resolution as well as the government is in minority," Sharma remarked.

It is pertinent to note that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly today (November 6) passed a resolution asking the Centre to hold talks with elected representatives of Jammu and Kashmir for restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state amid the uproar.

As soon as the assembly proceedings began, J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution for restoring the special status of J-K, which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

"That this legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees that safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and expresses concern over their unilateral removal,” the resolution moved by Choudhary said.

“This Assembly emphasizes that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the resolution added.