J-K: Army jawan killed in accidental grenade blast in Poonch The soldier was posted on sentry guard duty inside a camp in the Surankote area when the blast took place. Reports suggest that the explosion occurred due to mishandling of the grenade by the jawan.

Poonch:

An army soldier was killed in an accidental grenade explosion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The incident took place around 7.45 pm in the Surankote area on Monday, PTI reported citing officials.

The soldier was posted on sentry guard duty inside a camp in the Surankote area when the blast took place. Reports suggest that the explosion occurred due to mishandling of the grenade by the jawan.

Authorities have confirmed the death and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Soldier dies in accidental firing at military camp in Doda

Earlier in August, a soldier lost his life after his service weapon accidentally discharged at a military camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. The event occurred while Sepoy Suresh Biswal was on sentry duty at the Sarna camp in Bhaderwah.

According to officials, a gunshot was heard from his post, prompting nearby personnel to rush to the scene. They found Sepoy Biswal lying injured in a pool of blood. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Vinod Sharma, Superintendent of Police in Bhaderwah, said preliminary investigations suggest that the soldier, originally from Odisha, died due to an accidental firing. The incident reportedly happened while he was clearing the chamber of his service rifle.