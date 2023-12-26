Tuesday, December 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. J-K: Arms recovered from 3 persons during search operation in Pulwama, arrested

J-K: Arms recovered from 3 persons during search operation in Pulwama, arrested

The suspects were jointly questioned by police and the Army.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Srinagar Updated on: December 26, 2023 11:44 IST
Picture for representation purposes
Image Source : PTI Picture for representation purposes

In a major crackdown security forces have arrested three persons and recovered weapons from them in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Tuesday.

"Based on specific intelligence inputs, a Joint Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Panzu and Gamiraj in Pulwama on 25 December, 2023. Three suspected individuals have been apprehended with recovery of 2 pistols and other war-like stores," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X.

It said the suspects were being questioned jointly by the Army and the police.

Five soldiers were killed and two injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on December 21. A search operation to track down the fleeing terrorists continues near the scene of the ambush, while mobile internet services remained suspended in the twin districts. Army along with the police and the paramilitary forces are searching the forest area and the natural caves but to no success, officials said.

Related Stories
Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed as major infiltration bid foiled along IB in Akhnoor

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed as major infiltration bid foiled along IB in Akhnoor

J-K: Mobile Internet suspended in Poonch, Rajouri amid massive anti-terrorist operations

J-K: Mobile Internet suspended in Poonch, Rajouri amid massive anti-terrorist operations

Jammu And Kashmir: Owaisi expresses concern over reports of custodial torture of civilians

Jammu And Kashmir: Owaisi expresses concern over reports of custodial torture of civilians

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir and J Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related J News

Latest News