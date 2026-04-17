Inspiring Feat: Visually impaired DPS Srinagar student Zainab Bilal secures 95% in CBSE 10th

Srinagar:

Srinagar's Zainab Bilal has emerged as a remarkable achiever in the CBSE Class 10 examinations 2026, securing an outstanding 95 per cent overall score. Her success is especially inspiring as she accomplished this feat despite being visually impaired, proving that determination and resilience can overcome significant challenges. Zainab scored an impressive 475 marks out of 500, with a perfect 100 in Computer Science, highlighting her academic excellence. What makes her achievement even more noteworthy is the manner in which she appeared for the examination. Zainab is among the first visually impaired students to write the CBSE Class 10 board exams using a laptop, without relying on a scribe.

A student of Delhi Public School (DPS Srinagar), the 16-year-old aspires to pursue a career in Information Technology. She credited her entire success to her parents for their support throughout her academic journey, school, and teachers. Zainab also excelled in extracurricular activities; she interviewed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah when she was just 12. She also interviewed Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for Radio DPS.

Another student of DPS Srinagar, Farees Rafiq, scored an impressive 92.6 per cent in the CBSE Class 10 exam. Both students were enrolled in the Learning Resource Centre at Delhi Public School, Srinagar, in the year 2016. "Their consistent effort and the structured support system culminated in excellent performance in the Class 10 CBSE Board Examinations. Their journey reflects a well-planned, systematic, and inclusive approach toward education, leading to remarkable academic success and independence," said DPS Srinagar.

CBSE 10th result 2026: 93.70% passed

Over 23 lakh (23,16,008) students cleared the CBSE 10th exam 2026 successfully this year; the pass percentage touched 93.70 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys; the pass percentage of female students was 94.99 percent and of male students was 92.69 per cent.

Region-wise, Trivandrum and Vijaywada have the highest pass percentage with 99.79 per cent; Chennai has 99.58 per cent; and Bengaluru has 98.91 per cent. The CBSE 10th result 2026 is available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

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