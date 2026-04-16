CBSE 10th May exam 2026: LOC submission process begins at cbse.gov.in; guidelines, dates - details

New Delhi:

CBSE 10th May exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the second 10th exam 2026 from May 15. The List of Candidates (LOC) submission process has started on the official website - cbse.gov.in, the submission window will remain open till April 20. For the first and second phase, examination fee window will be opened from April 16 to 20, third

phase - April 21 to 22, 2026.

CBSE 10th May Exam 2026 LOC Submission: Important guidelines

Candidates who wish to appear in the Second Board Examination, but whose names were not submitted during the First Phase of LOC, maynow submit their names and pay the examination fee

Candidates whose names were submitted during the First Phase may now pay the examination fee

Candidates who had submitted their names earlier but do not wish to appear in the Second Examination may withdraw their names.

Candidates may also change Mathematics option in the second board exam

Students who offered Mathematics (Standard) in the Main exam may opt for Mathematics (Basic) in the second exam

Students who offered Mathematics (Basic) may opt for Mathematics (Standard)

Change of other offered subjects are not allowed

All passed and eligible students may improve their performance in any three subjects from Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages.

Students placed in the ER category are not eligible for the second exam, read the CBSE circular.

CBSE 10th result 2026 out

Over 23 lakh (23,16,008) students cleared the CBSE 10th exam 2026 successfully this year, the pass percentage touched at 93.70 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys; the pass percentage of female students was 94.99 per cent, male students was 92.69 per cent.

Region-wise, Trivandrum and Vijaywada have the highest pass percentage with 99.79 per cent, Chennai - 99.58 per cent, Bengaluru- 98.91 per cent. CBSE 10th result 2026 is available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.